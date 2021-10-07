Marjorie J. Horner, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home.

She was born on September 28, 1937 in Parker on her family farm where she was raised; daughter of the late Wesley LeRoy and Ruby Shoup Levier.

Marjorie married the love of her life, Darrell Horner Sr. on February 28, 1959, who survives her.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking and making memories with her family and friends; later retired from Clarion County Transportation as a van driver after 16 years of service.

Marjorie was of the Christian Faith.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Darrell Sr.; her children, Shelley Kriebel and her husband Rick of North Carolina; Darrell Horner Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Rimersburg; Roxann Horner of Tennessee; Tammy Elder and her husband Brian of Tennessee; Lori Gerard and her husband Timothy of Rimersburg; and eleven grandchildren, Torrey, Ryan, Nick, Justin, Darci, Tiff, Wendi, Matt, Joshua, Jake, Jarrod and 26 Great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Edith Bowser, Sarah Orr, Florence Reider, Mabel Vensel; and three brothers, LeRoy, William and Milton Levier.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Per Marjorie’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.