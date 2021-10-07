 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Marjorie J. Horner

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-vNo2IAfPzzMarjorie J. Horner, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home.

She was born on September 28, 1937 in Parker on her family farm where she was raised; daughter of the late Wesley LeRoy and Ruby Shoup Levier.

Marjorie married the love of her life, Darrell Horner Sr. on February 28, 1959, who survives her.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking and making memories with her family and friends; later retired from Clarion County Transportation as a van driver after 16 years of service.

Marjorie was of the Christian Faith.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Darrell Sr.; her children, Shelley Kriebel and her husband Rick of North Carolina; Darrell Horner Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Rimersburg; Roxann Horner of Tennessee; Tammy Elder and her husband Brian of Tennessee; Lori Gerard and her husband Timothy of Rimersburg; and eleven grandchildren, Torrey, Ryan, Nick, Justin, Darci, Tiff, Wendi, Matt, Joshua, Jake, Jarrod and 26 Great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Edith Bowser, Sarah Orr, Florence Reider, Mabel Vensel; and three brothers, LeRoy, William and Milton Levier.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Per Marjorie’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.