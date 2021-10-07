Melvin Eugene “Gene” Kifer,73, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born on September 27, 1948 in Brookville; son of the late Melvin and Betty Henry Kifer.

Melvin was a graduate of Clarion High School and Penn State Extension.

He was a veteran of the Army Reserves.

Melvin married the love of his life, Coni Bowser Lucas Kifer on December 10, 1994 at the Twiest Residence in Clarion County.

He first worked as a TV repairman for Shirey Hardware in Clarion.

He then worked as a contractor foreman in Scranton PA and also Flordia and then for many years with Delta Contractors in Clarion.

He and his wife also own Kifer and Kifer Enterprises in Clarion, Jefferson and Armstrong Counties.

Melvin was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Clarion where he served many years as a trustee. He was also a member of a local prayer group and a volunteer for Special Olympics for many years.

His kind heart and desire to serve the Lord by helping others will be remembered and missed by many.

He and his wife were also active with SBC Disaster Relief and spent much time on missionary trips to other continents and throughout the US and its territories. He helped to build and supervise the building of schools, churches, hospitals and even a mud hut for the family they supported in Uganda.

Melvin will be remembered for his construction, knowledge, and the love of antique cars and trucks. He could be seen sporting about in his ’76 MGB or his ’48 Chevy.

He engineered many unique tools and equipment, made hunting knives for all his grandchildren and many fascinating Christmas ornaments.

He is survived by his wife, Coni and children, Danielle Kifer of Sidell, Louisiana, Michael Kifer of Mexico City, Mexico and their mother, Carol; Stepchildren, Brian Lucas of Strattanville and Licia (Chris) Pfadt of Three Forks, Montana; Grandchildren, Tessia (Dylan) Spangler and their children Easton and Lincoln of Corsica, Zane Lucas of Summerville, Kilah Pfadt of Bozeman, Montana and Aidan of Three Forks, Montana.

He also had two children that they supported in Uganda.

Melvin is also survived by his twin sister, Maxine Haigh of Shefield, United Kingdom; Shirley (Jim) Kindel of Winterhaven, Flordia; Melvin R. “Bud” (Barb) Kifer of Knox, Ron Kifer of Reidsburg; and William ‘Bill” (Laurie) of Kissingermills.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother in law’s; David Haigh and Richard Bowser.

Visitation will be held Sunday October 10, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional visitation will be held Monday October 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Clarion with Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM with the Rev. Jason Hunter Pastor presiding.

Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, 649 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214, and The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or a charity of one’s choice.

