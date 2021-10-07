 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Memorial Services for Harold R. “Bud” Bowser, Viola Theresa (Caligiuri) Bowser, and Brian Lloyd Bowser

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

A private memorial service will be held outside for Harold R. “Bud” Bowser, Viola Bowser, and Brian Lloyd Bowser will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday October 9, 2021 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Harold R. “Bud” Bowser, born in Kittanning, PA January 21, 1927 to the late Lloyd Harlan and Sadie Toy Bowser, passed away May 3, 2011.

Brian passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 14, 2012 in Florida.

“Vi” was born Viola Theresa Caligiuri on July 22, 1917 in Warren, PA. Vi died peacefully at home on April 21, 2021, just shy of her 104th birthday.

Full obituaries for all three members of the Bowser family can be viewed by visiting www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.