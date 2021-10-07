Michael Patton Advising: Four Reasons to Review Your Life Insurance Needs
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Four Reasons to Review Your Life Insurance Needs.
You may have purchased life insurance years ago and never gave it a second thought. Or perhaps you don’t have life insurance at all and now you need it. When your life circumstances change, you have a fresh opportunity to make sure the people you love are protected.
Marriage
When you were single, life insurance might have seemed like an unnecessary expense, but now someone else is depending on your income. If something happens to you, your spouse will likely need to rely on life insurance benefits to meet expenses and pay off debts.
The amount of life insurance coverage you need depends on your income, your debts and assets, your financial goals, and other personal factors. Even if you have some low-cost life insurance through work, this might not be enough. Buying life insurance coverage through a private insurer could help fill the gap.
Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/Four-Reasons-to-Review-Your-Life-Insurance-Needs.c9786.htm
