Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Restaurant Gift Card Sale, Prize Wheel, Bag Check at The Haskell House on Crafters Day

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

242536347_121286516924533_7058243111482223192_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A gift card sale to benefit locally-owned restaurants will be held on Farmers & Crafters Day, Friday, October 8, at The Haskell House.

The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The community will have the opportunity to save big on gift cards while supporting their favorite local restaurants.

Individuals will also have the opportunity to tour The Haskell House and register for a chance to win $250.00 off their next event. The Haskell House is the perfect event venue for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties, corporate functions, and much more!

Gift cards from the following local restaurants will be available for purchase:

– Allegheny Grille
– Clarion River Brewing Company
– Cousin Basils
– Cozumel
– Deer Creek Winery
– Gateway Lodge
– Lost in the Wilds
– The Meadows
– Sweet Basil
– Wanango
– The Washington House

Note: More restaurants may be added.

The participating restaurants are offering a special deal on gift cards. Buy four $20.00 gift cards at the regular price and receive the fifth card for free.

Individuals will have an opportunity to spin a prize wheel to win various prizes ranging from a candy bar to a tv, and customized Haskell House tumblers.

No purchase is necessary to spin the wheel; however, purchase of at least one gift card is necessary to be eligible for jackpot prizes.

Screen-Shot-2021-10-07-at-8.03.17-AM

The Clarion-Limestone volleyball team will also be doing a cinnamon roll breakfast starting at 8:00 a.m. with coffee and hot chocolate, a by-donation bake sale, and a bag check/purchase storage for $5.00.

Stop in at The Haskell House – located at 500 Main Street in Clarion – on Friday, October 8, and support our local restaurants, as well as the C-L volleyball team.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

