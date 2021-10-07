SPONSORED: Keystone School District Seeks a Temporary Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher
Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
KNOX, Pa. – Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Temporary Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.
This position is Available immediately.
Applicants must possess a Mathematics 7-12 or Middle-Level Mathematics Certification.
Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: October 8, 2021
