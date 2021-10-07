Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1931, in East Brady, PA, the daughter of Giuseppe and Annie (Infantino) Sita.

Theresa was a 1949 graduate of East Brady High School.

She was a former member of the St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Rimersburg.

Theresa and her husband, Carmen, owned and operated Salvo’s Fruit Market in Rimersburg and Shop N’ Save in New Bethlehem.

In her younger years, Theresa enjoyed spending time at the Rimersburg Senior Center.

She loved to play bingo and played as often as she could.

She enjoyed cooking for large groups and especially for her family.

Theresa enjoyed words searches, crocheting and made many blankets over the years.

Theresa especially loved, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her dogs and spending time with them.

Her memory will be cherished by son, Joseph Salvo and wife, Susan of Youngstown, OH; daughters, Jeanie Grant of Sligo, Carol Reed and husband, David, of Kent, OH, and Tricia Phillips and husband, Michael, of Shippenville; ten grandchildren, Marcus Grant, Sheena DeLisio and husband, Lexan, Derek Phillips, Alaina Smith and husband, Michael, Alex Reed and wife, Alyssa, Aaron Reed, Emily Reed, Jason Salvo, Jeremy Grimm and Matt Wyant; and ten great-grandchildren. Theresa is also survived by her sisters, Mary Lascoula of Butler, PA and Rose Schwabenbauer of Olean, NY.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 66 years, Carmen C. Salvo, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2021; son-in-law, Jim Grant; and her brothers, Dominick Sita, Joseph Sita, Samuel Sita, and Paul Sita.

Family and friends will be received from 6 – 8 PM on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Interment will be in the Rimersburg Mausoleum.

Guests are respectively requested to wear a mask while visiting the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care they gave to Theresa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa’s memory to the Rimersburg Community Mausoleum, 2197 Shamrock Dr., Sligo, PA 16255.

