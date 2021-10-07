Tri-County Animal Rescue Center Hosting Meowloween, Howl-o-ween Treat Drive

 

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

244358351_4701052276573753_4415002231607558587_nSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Volunteers and adoptable animals at Tri-County Animal Rescue Center are getting into the spirit of the spooky season with a Meowloween & Howl-o-ween Trick-or-Treat supply drive.

The adoptable animals at Tri-County will be “trick-or-treating” for special treats all month long, seeking donations of items that the shelter needs to support its operations.

Secretary and a board of directors member Debbie Stephens told exploreClarion.com the project was spearheaded by volunteers from Clarion University, who also created the graphics for the treat drive.

TCARC-Howloween

Each graphic introduces different animals and lists “treats” in the form of supplies that the shelter needs.

Donations for the drive can be dropped off at the rescue center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3:00 p.m. Donations can also be shipped directly to the shelter at 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

“We hope people will consider helping our adoptables out with these donations,” Stevens said.

Tri-County Animal Rescue Center will also have a booth at the Autumn Leaf Festival Farmers & Crafters Day on Friday, October 8, and volunteers will have some of the adoptable dogs in the Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves Parade on Saturday, October 9.

The shelter is currently showing animals by appointment only. Interested individuals can message them via their Facebook page, call them at 814-918-2032, or email them at [email protected] to schedule an appointment.


