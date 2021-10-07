Two Area Men Injured in Head-On Crash on Old Route 8; DUI Suspected

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was transported by helicopter and another by ambulance following a collision that occurred on Old Route 8 on Monday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:08 a.m. on October 4, on Old Route 8 just south of Coulter Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say 73-year-old Terry S. Kilgore, of Polk, was operating a 2008 Ford Taurus traveling north on Old Route 8 when he crossed over the center line and struck a southbound 2014 Mack truck, operated by 36-year-old Michael A. Millard, of Tionesta, head-on.

Following the initial impact, Kilgore’s vehicle rotated clockwise 180 degrees and came to rest off the west side of the roadway facing south, while Millard’s vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side in the ditch along the northbound lane.

Millard and his passenger, identified as 50-year-old Daniel L. McMillin, of Mercer, were both using seat belts, while Kilgore was not.

Kilgore suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by STAT MedEvac to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Millard suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to AHN Grove City by Superior Ambulance Service.

McMillin was not injured.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department, Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, Glenn Hawbaker Construction, PennDOT, and Hovis Truck Service assisted at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation as a suspected DUI-related crash.

