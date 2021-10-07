 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two Area Men Injured in Head-On Crash on Old Route 8; DUI Suspected

Thursday, October 7, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

STAT MedEvacIRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was transported by helicopter and another by ambulance following a collision that occurred on Old Route 8 on Monday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:08 a.m. on October 4, on Old Route 8 just south of Coulter Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say 73-year-old Terry S. Kilgore, of Polk, was operating a 2008 Ford Taurus traveling north on Old Route 8 when he crossed over the center line and struck a southbound 2014 Mack truck, operated by 36-year-old Michael A. Millard, of Tionesta, head-on.

Following the initial impact, Kilgore’s vehicle rotated clockwise 180 degrees and came to rest off the west side of the roadway facing south, while Millard’s vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side in the ditch along the northbound lane.

Millard and his passenger, identified as 50-year-old Daniel L. McMillin, of Mercer, were both using seat belts, while Kilgore was not.

Kilgore suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by STAT MedEvac to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Millard suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to AHN Grove City by Superior Ambulance Service.

McMillin was not injured.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department, Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, Glenn Hawbaker Construction, PennDOT, and Hovis Truck Service assisted at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation as a suspected DUI-related crash.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.