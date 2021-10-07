Clarion Area School Rental Policy Exemption on October 12 Agenda

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – BreAnna Liberto, owner of the Clarion Center for the Arts, is on the agenda for the October 12 meeting of the Clarion Area School Board to request a rental policy exemption.

The exemption refers to the Official Use of School Facilities Policy prohibiting the rental of facilities to businesses or organizations located outside of the Clarion Area School District.

(Pictured above: BreAnna Liberto, owner of the Clarion Center for the Arts, states her concerns about rental policies at the September meeting of the Clarion Area School Board.)

Liberto appeared at the September work session of the school board asking for reconsideration of the policy.

“I have had a standing relationship with renting the high school auditorium and using it responsibly and respectfully,” explained Liberto at the September meeting.

“I understand the intent behind the policy, and I’ve always been very sure to take care of the facility and we’ve always done so. Hopefully, you can review the interpretation of “organization.”

“I know that what you all do to serve our community is super important, and I appreciate everything you do.”

She has also been the choreographer for Clarion Area musicals since 2013 in addition to performing on the stage as a student.

On Monday, Superintendent Joe Carrico confirmed the item is on the agenda for the next school board meeting. Earlier, Carrico said the term “organization” in the policy was directed at a physical location.

“Mrs. Liberto asked me why the Little League was allowed to use the field in May when it is not located in the district,” Carrico said. “We were under the assumption that Weaver Park was part of the Borough as they manage the park. I got clarification that Clarion Little League is not actually in the Borough. The T-ball team used the field for one day this past May for practice. I told Mrs. Liberto that they would need to ask for an exception, as well.”

Paul A. Weaver Park has always been located in Clarion Township even though many people assume it is in Clarion Borough. Blurred municipality lines and school district lines are confusing and vary widely.

It is doubtful that the Clarion Little League would need an exemption in that most games are played at Weaver Park, and it has other fields for practices such as the Eagles Club field.

Clarion Little League President Rob Rinker said Little League has enough space for practices and was thankful for Clarion Borough’s continued maintenance support for Weaver Park.

One interesting fact in discussion with Carrico is that the Clarion School District has no baseball or softball fields. All boys’ baseball games are played at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville and girls’ softball games are played at Weaver Park.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.