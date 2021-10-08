A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Columbus Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

