Cathedral by Candlelight: History of Cook Forest Through the Eyes of an 1800’s Lumberjack Set for Tomorrow

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A special event titled “Cathedral by Candlelight: History of Cook Forest Through the Eyes of an 1800’s Lumberjack” will take place in Cook Forest on Saturday night.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Participants should meet at the Park Office, located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, to take a walk back in time with a lumberman from the 1800’s who will lead them on a candlelit tour through the Cook Homestead, then show them the old bracket dam along Tom’s Run. Moving the lumber downstream to markets in Pittsburgh was a very dangerous job!

This program is sponsored by Kalyumet Campground.

