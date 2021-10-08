Charles “Charley” Joe Bean, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on his farm.

Born July 17, 1956 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Charles D. “Dallas” and Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Glenn) Bean; his mother survives him.

On December 30, 1978, he married the love of his life, the former Denise Johnson; she survives him.

Being a part of a agricultural family, Charley grew up working on his family farm, learning hard work and life skills that he and his wife would implement on Rolling Springs Farm.

As a dairy farmer, Charley taught the skills that he had learned growing up and had the pleasure of passing them down to the next generation as his children got older.

Gaining knowledge and skills about new techniques to apply to his farm was his passion and he never stopped wanting to make his farm run smoother and more efficient.

He attended numerous dairy shows in the United States and Canada in his pursuit of knowledge and he used those skills in not only his own farm, but other farms in the area that might have needed a helping hand.

He mostly raised dairy cattle, but also enjoyed the sight of rolling fields of fresh crops sprouting on his farm.

A kindhearted and compassionate man, Charley made sure the people he loved and the community he served was always put first.

He had attended the Cooperstown United Methodist Church for over 65 years, was a 30 year referee for the PIAA, was a Board Member of COBA/Select Sires in Ohio, was the President of the Clarion and Venango Holstein Club, and was a former Board Member of the Cochranton Co-op.

The love and generosity shown by Charley throughout the years will forever leave a mark on his family and the community.

Regardless of how busy he was on the farm or in his numerous activities, Charley made sure family came first.

He never knew a stranger and always lent a helping hand to someone in need. He left his impact on not just his farm, but the entire community.

In addition to his mother and wife, Charley will be forever remembered and forever missed by his two sons, Matthew Charles Bean, and Steven Ross Bean (Grace); his daughter, Heather Kaye Bean; his grandchildren, Josie Rae Bean, Raelynn Marie Bean, and Johnny Dallas Bean; his brother, Ted Bean (Diane); his two sisters, Nancy Smith (Mark), and Sara Osinski.

Charley was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dallas Bean.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 1 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm.

Funeral services for Charley will be held at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323 on Monday, October 11, 2021 beginning at 10:30 am, with Reverend David McVay, of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church, and Reverend Edward C. Patterson, of the Grace United Methodist Church of Meadville, co-officiating.

Funeral services can be viewed via the livestream by going to the Christ United Methodist Church’s website at www.christchurchfranklin.com and clicking on the link.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Charley’s honor to the Clarion/Venango Holstein Club, 455 Byers Lane, Knox, PA 16232; and/or to the Cooperstown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 216, Cooperstown, PA 16317

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.