Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Coconut Thumb Print Cookies

This dessert is too simple not to try!

Ingredients

1/2 c oleo

1/2 c sugar



1 tsp. vanilla—Mix together and add 1 egg yolk

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. baking powder

3/4 c flour—Add to cream mixture

Directions

-Form dough into 1” balls. Beat 1 egg white ‘till foamy. Roll dough in egg white then flake coconut.

-Make thumb print, then fill with jelly. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown. Enjoy!

