Clarion Hospital Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 32 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, October 7, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/06/2021: 15,354

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,928

Positives: 2,593

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/06/2021: 65,449

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 22,251

Positives: 6,961

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/07/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 7 patients. Age range 65-87. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 53 patients. Age range 22-95. 0 suspected. 53 confirmed. 11 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 10/05/2021 and three deaths on 10/06/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.