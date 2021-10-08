 

Clarion Hospital Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases

Friday, October 8, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 32 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, October 7, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 10/06/2021: 15,354
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,928
Positives: 2,593

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 10/06/2021: 65,449
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 22,251
Positives: 6,961

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/07/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 7 patients. Age range 65-87. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 53 patients. Age range 22-95. 0 suspected. 53 confirmed. 11 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 10/05/2021 and three deaths on 10/06/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


