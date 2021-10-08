 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Woman Injured in Route 322 Crash

Friday, October 8, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion woman was injured in a crash that occurred on Route 322 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, on US 322 near its intersection with Black Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 82-year-old Lemonta Burns, of Clarion, was operating a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound on US 322 when she went off the right side of the road and struck a guide rail. The vehicle then continued west and came to a controlled final rest on the right side of the roadway.

Burns suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mark’s Auto.

Burns was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.