Clarion Woman Injured in Route 322 Crash

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion woman was injured in a crash that occurred on Route 322 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, on US 322 near its intersection with Black Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 82-year-old Lemonta Burns, of Clarion, was operating a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound on US 322 when she went off the right side of the road and struck a guide rail. The vehicle then continued west and came to a controlled final rest on the right side of the roadway.

Burns suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mark’s Auto.

Burns was cited for a traffic violation.

