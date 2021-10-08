Couple Busted With Marijuana Grow Operation Plead Guilty to Child Endangerment, Drug Possession

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Callensburg residents who were caught with a marijuana grow operation in their home pleaded guilty on Wednesday to child endangerment and possession of marijuana.

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, 37-year-old Todd Alan Goodman and 34-year-old Patricia Lynn Goodman each entered guilty pleas to one count of a third-degree felony of Endangering Welfare of Children and one count of an unclassified felony of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges against both individuals were dismissed:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)



– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for November 17 at 11:30 a.m. with President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Both defendants are currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail each.

The charges stem from a report of a marijuana grow operation in Callensburg Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:22 p.m. on December 12, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a marijuana grow operation at a residence on Main Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County.

It was reported that there were marijuana plants growing in a room by the bathroom of the residence as well as marijuana in baggies beside a bed in the bedroom belonging to Todd Alan Goodman and Patricia Lynn Goodman, the complaint states.

Clarion-based State Police obtained a warrant to search the residence on December 13 and served the warrant on December 14.

When officers entered the residence, Todd Goodman, Patricia Goodman, and a four-year-old juvenile were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. The child was sleeping in a chair that had several bags of marijuana, containers of marijuana, vape pens, burnt marijuana joints, jars of marijuana, boxes of ziplock baggies, bottles of pills, a box of .22 ammo, and three firearms sitting next to it, according to the complaint.

Police also found bags of marijuana, rolling papers, burnt marijuana joints, grinders, vape pens, vape cartridges, glass pipes, and pill bottles with miscellaneous pills behind the bed Todd and Patricia Goodman were sleeping in, the complaint states.

There were also grow lights and marijuana leaves found on the floor of the closet in the bedroom, the complaint notes.

In a room beside the upstairs bathroom, police discovered a marijuana grow operation with marijuana plants in pots, grow lights, and a bag of fertilizer. Across from the upstairs bathroom was a bedroom where three other juveniles were sleeping. The juveniles’ bedroom was filled with piled up clothing, garbage, and miscellaneous items, almost to the ceiling, with only a small path to a portion of a single bed and a very small open space on the floor. The clothing items were also coming out of the room into the hallway where police noted there was an open flame gas heater with no cover, according to the complaint.

When Todd and Patricia Goodman were interviewed, they both admitted to growing, processing, and using the marijuana and paraphernalia that was seized from the residence, the complaint indicates.

Both defendants were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on December 14, 2020.

