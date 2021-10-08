DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Born June 30, 1927, in Bullion, he was the son of the late Oren M. and Margaret B. (Henninger) Shorts.

On February 24, 1945, he married his forever love, the former Marjorie M. Yarnell, whom he shared the next 67 years with; she preceded him in death on February 3, 2013.

They cherished a love so rare, fiercely entangled with loyalty, trust, honor and integrity; his earthly love for her lasted until his final breath.

On October 24, 1945, shortly after his 18th birthday, he was drafted into the United States Army and attached with the 5th Air Force, where he served during the World War II era in Japan as a member of the 13th Air Depot Group, occupied forces.

Under the leadership of General Douglas McArthur, he was Honorably Discharged on October 4, 1946, having earned the rank of Private First Class as well as the Expert Rifleman, WWII Victory Ribbon and the Army Occupation Medal of Japan.

He was known for his work ethic from when he was a young man, having voluntarily left high school in his sophomore year to make provisions in order to preserve the family farm, due to his father’s illness and his older brother, Lewis, being away in the European Theater of Operations, WWII.

Throughout his professional career, DeWayne worked as a Log Cutter and Sawyer for various local sawmills in addition to driving Log Truck and Tractor Trailer hauling lumber.

For over 32 years he demonstrated his passion for pride in a job well done as he fulfilled the roles of a working Supervisor and Road Master of Jackson Township.

His dedication in keeping the roads safe and well maintained was always appreciated by those who traveled them.

Known to his friends as “Shorty” and “Boxer”, he was proof that the measure of a man cannot be quantified by height alone. His spirit made him a giant.

A man with a fervent love of the Lord, he prayed daily for each and every member of his family and beyond.

He never wasted a day; he loved the outdoors, where he worked hard and always found time to make memories fishing locally and without exception, looked forward to yearly family fishing trips at Black Lake, NY.

He enjoyed hunting and cutting firewood with the family, during those times he would always laugh and share memories of years before.

He was a hardworking man and always strove to push himself to learn new things; learning to water ski at the age of 60.

Countless picnics, Sunday dinners and evening campfires will be long remembered and missed by all that knew him.

His vitality was equally balanced with his honesty, wisdom and the ability to continually pour out an endless supply of pure love to his family, both verbally and through his actions.

He was an avid and proud Member, Sunday School Teacher and Trustee of the Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle, where he first established his relationship with God in 1960.

Left in admiration of the man he was, are his two sons, Neil Shorts (Reba) of Cooperstown, and Jeffrey Shorts (Anna) of Cooperstown; and his three daughters, Margaret Shook (Howard) of Hobe Sound, FL, Cheryl Sullivan (Charles) of Salem, OH, and Linda Ritchey (Jerry) of Cooperstown.

In addition to his five children, his memories will be preserved and further passed on by his ten grandchildren, Janette Yingling (Wade), Kristi Cooper (Michael), Stephanie Ritter (Tony), Sandra Grabill (Stan), Sheila Johnstone (Sherwood), N. DeWayne Shorts, Jr., Rhett Ritchey (Julie), Ryan Ritchey, Rebecca Shorts, and J. Lee Shorts, Jr. (Rebekah); and by his 24 Great Grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, DeWayne was preceded in death by his four brothers, Oren Shorts, Frank Shorts, Ralph Shorts and Lewis Shorts; and by his two sisters, Grace Shorts and Corabel Wilson.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 N. Main Street, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

Funeral services for DeWayne will be held at the church on Sunday, October 10, 2021 beginning at 3 pm with Rev. Stan Grabill, DeWayne’s grandson-in-law, officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

DeWayne will be laid to rest next to his wife in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in DeWayne’s honor, to the Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle. Many thanks to AseraCare Hospice for their compassionate care during this time.

If you wish to send flowers, cards, online condolences or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

