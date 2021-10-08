Felony Animal Cruelty Charge Filed Against Brookville Man Accused of Shooting Cat

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man is facing felony animal cruelty and related charges after he allegedly shot his neighbor’s cat.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 74-year-old Francis Ferraro, of Brookville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:30 p.m on October 3, Brookville Borough Police were contacted by a known victim in regard to a possible animal cruelty incident.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that his cat had gotten out of his house on September 30. The victim reported he contacted his neighbors, put up posters, and took walks twice each day with his child attempting to locate the cat.

The victim told police that on October 3, he was out walking when a neighbor, Francis Ferraro, contacted him and told him he had shot the victim’s cat, on his porch, on September 30. The victim then contacted police.

According to the complaint, when police contacted Ferraro and asked him about the incident, Ferraro stated he had been attempting to let his dog (a medium-sized dog) out when the dog began barking non-stop. Ferraro then went to see what the dog was barking at and found a cat inside of a small room on his porch.

The complaint notes the room did not have access to the inside of the residence.

Ferraro reportedly told police he attempted to get the cat out of the room using a broom and the cat hissed and scratched at him.

Ferraro admitted he was never bitten or scratched during the incident and neither was his dog, the complaint notes.

Ferraro told police that after some effort the cat finally ran off of the porch and he again let his dog outside. His dog then began to bark and ran for something under the porch, which turned out to be the same cat. Ferraro indicated he attempted to scare the cat out using a hose and spraying the porch to drip onto it, and when that did not work, he sprayed the cat directly, scaring it out again.

According to the complaint, Ferraro said he then saw wet tracks from the cat on the porch leading back to the small room. He then saw the cat in the room again and attempted to scare it back out with the broom. He told police the cat then hissed and scratched at him again.

The complaint states Ferraro told police he then went into his residence, got is .22 rifle, and shot the cat in the face, killing it instantly. He reported he then put it in a bag and buried it in the woods.

Ferraro also told police that after a few days, he “did feel bad” and then notified the victim about the incident, and returned the cat’s body.

While police were at the scene, they observed the porch and the room, which they found had no access to the interior of the residence, and only one means of entrance and exit. They also found the specific area where the cat was shot, where they found dried blood on the floor.

Ferraro told police he shot the cat while facing the southwest side of the small room, and police observed that based on the direction and angle, he was not pointing the weapon in the direction of any other structure surrounding his residence. They also found that the projectile did not appear to have left the skull of the animal.

The following charges were filed against Ferraro through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak’s office on October 4:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Felony 3

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on November 18, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

