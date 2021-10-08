Greenways Awards Ceremony Set for Tomorrow in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. – The public is invited to attend the Annual Greenways Awards Ceremony on Saturday morning in Oil City’s Hasson Park.

(Photo by Outlaw Photography Photographer Daniel Paden)

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Creekside Pavilion.

The Greenways Awards are presented by the Council on Greenways and Trails (CGT) serving Venango, Clarion, and Crawford Counties in northwestern Pennsylvania. Recipients are selected from among the individuals, groups, and businesses nominated by CGT members and others in the three-county area; the awards recognize significant achievements during the previous five years.

The “James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year Award” is being given to the Lyona Bible Church Youth Group, comprised of teens from Guys Mills, PA in Crawford County. For three consecutive years, these students have cleaned and waxed the entire set of more than 20 outdoor interpretive panels which constitute the Titusville Walking Tour. They time this task so that the panels are extra nice for Titusville’s Oil Festival each August. Co-sponsoring the Volunteer Award this year are the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Holden Family. The award’s namesake, the late Jim Holden, was a co-founder of numerous trail and greenways organizations, including the Council on Greenways and Trails.

Cranberry Township in Venango County is the recipient of the “Thomas J. Allen Greenways Partner of the Year Award” in honor of this municipality’s ongoing stewardship and maintenance of Morrison Park, Moody Park and Pond, the Samuel Justus Trail, the Allegheny River Trail trailhead on Route 322, and a primitive camping area adjacent to the Allegheny River Trail. These properties are available for free public use, and many partner organizations conduct events and activities there. Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority sponsors this award which encourages partnerships and is named in honor of their late Executive Director.

Toni and Marty Henry of East Brady in Clarion County will receive the “Richard M. Garrard Greenways Neighbors of the Year Award” for their very active involvement since 2007 in numerous projects and organizations geared to expand and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities in their vicinity and the region. They reside just one block from a trailhead of the Armstrong Trail on the east bank of the Allegheny River. These spouses are also leaders within the East Brady Area Development Corporation and helpers for the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance. This award is sponsored by friends of the Council on Greenways and Trails; its namesake served as a Mayor of his beloved community of Foxburg, PA.

Free bottled water and Smiley cookies (in green and white, of course) will be available at the awards ceremony. Reservations are not needed.

For more details about the overall programs of the Council on Greenways and Trails, see www.nwpagreenways.org.

