John W. “Sparky” Hixson, 77, of Marienville died Tuesday afternoon, October 5, 2021 at his home following a period of declining health.

Born in Wooddale on May 19, 1944, he was the son of the late J.P. (Hix) and Christine (Teenie) Chambers Hixson.

His wife Deb Hixson preceded him in death.

He retired in 2009 from Shop-n-Save as a truck driver and was a member of the VFW and Fryburg Sportsmen’s Club.

His pastimes included hunting, fishing and socializing at Lucky’s.

Those who survive him are his daughters, Jackie and Sherry; his sisters, Joan (Joe) Greaser and Nancy Tucholski; three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Hixson and brother, William Hixson.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville was entrusted with final arrangements for Mr. Hixson.

A Celebration of Life will be schedule at a late date.

Online condolences can be found at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.