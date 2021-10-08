Knox Borough Hires New Police Officer

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Knox Borough Council approved the hiring of a new police officer at their meeting on Monday evening.

Justin Swartzfager was hired as a full-time officer and was subsequently sworn in by Knox Borough Mayor Rich Cochran during the meeting.

“I’m very excited that he chose to come and work for Knox Borough, and I’m excited for the future,” Knox Borough Police Chief Nicole Bauer told exploreClarion.com.

Swartzfager previously worked for the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office for a number of years.

“It’s very good that he has all that experience to bring, as well,” Bauer said.

Swartzfager will be starting his new position with Knox Borough Police on Monday, October 11.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.