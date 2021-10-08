SPONSORED: Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner at The Allegheny Grille
Friday, October 8, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
Let the Allegheny Grille take the work out of your Thanksgiving!
They are now taking reservations from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s the menu:
– Ham & Turkey Carving Station
– Corn
– Stuffing
– Mashed Potatoes
– Sweet Potato Casserole
– Green Bean Casserole
– Macaroni & Cheese
– Stuffed Peppers
– Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
– Glazed Carrots
– Cranberry Sauce
– Soup & Salad Bar
– Pumpkin Pie
– Apple Pie
– Pumpkin Roll
Thanksgiving dinner is $24.99. Children ages 10 and under are $13.99.
Call now to reserve your spot at 724-659-5701. Seating is limited.
