Three People Injured in Crash on Route 322

Friday, October 8, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three people were injured in a crash that occurred on Route 322 at its intersection with State Route 38 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, on US 322 at its intersection with State Route 38, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say 71-year-old Gary A. Landers, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., was operating a 2011 Toyota Sienna negotiating a left turn from US 322 to State Route 38 and crossed the centerline into the westbound lane of US 322 into the path of travel of a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan operated by 35-year-old Andrea M. Cooper, of Clarion.

Cooper attempted to make an evasive maneuver to avoid Landers’s vehicle, but still struck it, causing Landers’s vehicle to rotate clockwise and strike a 2021 Toyota Camry, operated by 48-year-old Philip A. Seger, of Spencer, Ohio, that was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 38 at the intersection with US 322.

Landers stopped within the intersection following the initial impact, while Cooper’s vehicle continued traveling approximately 50 feet before stopping along the northern berm of the westbound lane. Seger remained stopped at the stop sign, then pulled over along the northern berm for safety.

All three drivers and a passenger in Landers’s vehicle, identified as 62-year-old Alta Byler, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., were using seat belts. Two juvenile passengers, ages one and 10, in Cooper’s vehicle were securely fastened in child safety seats.

Lander’s passenger-side airbags deployed; but, no airbags were deployed in either Cooper’s or Seger’s vehicles.

Byler, Cooper, and a 10-year-old juvenile male passenger in Cooper’s vehicle all suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Community Ambulance Service, Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Mark’s Auto, and Minich’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Landers was cited for a turning violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

