Today at Autumn Leaf Festival: Farmers & Crafters Day

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival continues today, Friday, October 8, with the popular Farmers & Crafters Day!

The 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival, sponsored by the Allegheny Toyota, runs through Sunday, October 10, 2021.

More than 500,000 people attend the internationally award-winning annual event.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Turn Over a New Leaf.”

Friday, October 8

Kronospan U.S.A. ‘Farmers & Crafters Day’

Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day” will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, on Main Street in Clarion from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Handmade and homemade crafts and goods will be the feature of the day, along with food, from over 200 crafters. Whether looking for home décor, a special gift, or good eats, you’ll have a good time at the Kronospan USA “Farmers & Crafters Day.”

Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft Show

The Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft show will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Centre. For more information, email [email protected], or call 814-226-8433 ext 105.

Immaculate Conception Concessions

The Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria will be open on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. or sell out. Come and enjoy a variety of homemade foods, including homemade soups, sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods. For more information, email [email protected], or call 814-226-8433 ext 105.

Friday Night Concert

On Friday, October 8th, make your way to downtown Clarion as we bring back the Friday Night Concert featuring “Legends.” The concert will be held in front of the Courthouse beginning at 7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by UPMC Northwest. This event is free for all to attend.

Legends started out as a Clarion-Limestone faculty band and have evolved into a band that plays commercial ventures and fundraising benefits. They play classic rock from the 60’s to the present.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food concessions throughout the evening. Make sure to bring your lawn chair, and settle in for an evening of great music and fun!

Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Autumn Leaf Festival Parking – Friday and Saturday

Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, October 8, 2021, all day, and Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 105 or email [email protected]

Weeklong Activities

62nd Annual Art Show and Opening Reception

The public is invited to the 62nd Annual Clarion County Arts Council Art Show, to be held through October 9, 2021, in the Main Street Center. The hours of operation for the show are Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clarion Model Railroad Train Displays

The Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit is open on the following days and times during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™:

Sunday, October 3 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tuesday, October 5 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 6 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 7 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, October 8 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, October 9 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, October 10 – Noon – 4:00 pm

The Hobby Shop is open to the public.

The Clarion Model Railroad Club is located in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge Building on Main Street in Clarion. Enter at the rear entrance of the building to see the fascinating display of various scale railroad layouts! For more information, please contact 814-541-0286.

Food Concessions

There are a wide variety of foods that are sure to please everyone, so prepare your taste buds and try them all! Look for your favorites – those beloved cinnamon rolls, gyros, pizza, Stromboli rolls, wraps, taffy, Amish donuts, barbecue, fresh-cut fries, wings, bread bowls, apple dumplings, Italian sausage, steak sandwiches, and more! We will have some new vendors this year offering “Firehouse Subs”, Flavored Lemonade, Flavored Cider, and Flavored Hot Chocolate drinks. These tempting morsels can be found in the Clarion County Memorial Park and along Main Street. Picnic tables are located throughout the Memorial Park so you can have your dessert, too!

Contemporary Model Home Factory Tours

Tour the production facility and learn about the modular construction process, visit our design center and see all the products that you can choose to customize your dream home, then tour a completed home, The Essex, and see the beauty and quality you can expect in every modular home we construct.

The factory and model home is open for tours throughout the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. To tour the contemporary model home, please report to the factory first. The tours are held at 101 Southern Ave. in Strattanville, Monday, October 4th through Friday, October 8th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. For more information, please call 814-764-5555.

Live Music Weekends at Deer Creek Winery

Join Deer Creek Winery during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for wine and food at Clarion’s biggest area winery. Plenty of outdoor seating is available. Deer Creek Winery is located just 15 minutes from Clarion at 3333 Soap Fat Road in Shippenville. For more information contact the winery at 814-354-7392 or visit www.DeerCreekWine.com.

Clarion County Community Bank ‘Foodstock’

Join C-93 Radio on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM for the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” kick-off. The collection drive will be held at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM throughout the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Food donations can be dropped off between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day of the festival.

For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways in which you can donate, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

Other featured events throughout the week include the Tournament of Leaves parade, antique tractor show, cultural nights, and the popular Farmers and Crafters Show.

The full schedule is available here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.