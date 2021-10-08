Trejos Serves as Mentor at Professional Diversity Conference

CLARION, Pa. – Dr. Sandra Trejos, professor of economics at Clarion University, served as mentor at the Diversity in Tenure in Economics (DITE) Research Conference that took place in August in Washington, D.C.

(Pictured: Trejos at Diversity in Tenure in Economics Research Conference)

DITE is funded by both the National Science Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and it is designed to help underrepresented and minority faculty in economics decode the academy.

Dr. William Darity, DITE director and professor of public policy, economics, and African and African American studies at Duke University, extended the invitation along with a travel grant that covered all expenses.

Different research presentations and panels took place during three days of work that provided Trejos with the opportunity to meet new colleagues and reconnect with other academicians.

