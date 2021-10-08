Crafters Day Showcases The Best of ALF

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – One of the most popular Autumn Leaf Festival events, Farmers & Crafters Day, is back and stronger than ever this year.

Tracy Becker, Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry Director, told exploreClarion.com that although the current number of vendors for Crafters Day is lower than in 2019, they still had space available as of Tuesday.

“We’re still getting phone calls,” said Becker on Tuesday. “The reason for that is we are behind in regards from not getting approval from PennDOT until three weeks ago. People are now reaching out to us.”

Obtaining the proper permissions from PennDOT to have vendors on Main Street was long in coming, according to Becker.

Even though they had a Plan B in case Main Street needed to be open to vehicle traffic on Friday, Becker said vendors will be on the street, and it will be blocked off except for pedestrians.

Becker said the split is 75 to 25 between vendors who are returning and new vendors.

Other events held today include the Immaculate Conception PTO Arts & Crafts Show, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the UPMC Northwest Classic Rock Concert featuring “Legends,” which will be held in downtown Clarion at 7:30 p.m.

The Fall at the Mall Craft/Vendor Show also opens today, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

