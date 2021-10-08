Willie Mae Lockhart, 83, of Franklin, passed away in her home on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in the early hours of the morning surrounded by her family.

Born May 17, 1938 in Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Moore.

She was married to Napoleon Lockhart, Sr.; he precedes her in death.

Willie Mae was a good foster parent who was extremely selfless; her kids were well cared for and never needed anything.

She was a member of the Apostolic Assembly Church of God of Illinois.

She also loved and enjoyed helping with church projects like missions, food pantry, etc. at all the churches she attended.

Her hobbies included resale shopping, playing Bingo, lottery and visiting casino’s in the area. She loved food and traveling the world.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Napoleon Lockhart, Jr. and his wife, Pam, of IL, Roeann Lockhart of FL, Precious Lockhart of IL, and Rhonda Lockhart of LA; her grandchildren, Shavone Simmons and her husband, Billy, of Franklin, Jason Covington and his wife, Lisa, of Franklin, Alfred Harayda and his spouse, John, of Sarasota, FL, Elizabeth “Pudgy” Tate and her husband, Terry, of Franklin, Antwan Lockhart of Arizona, Dezaray Lockhart of Arizona, Jasmine Lockhart of Arizona and Miracle Covington of IL; her 14 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.

She is further survived by her best friend of 40 plus years, Jimmie Williams; her niece Machele Smith-Johnson and her nephew Greg Moore.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Alfred Covington, Sr; her grandson, Alfred R. Covington; and her brother, Louis Moore.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Funeral services for Willie Mae will be held immediately following the visitation on, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2 pm, with Pastor Larry Deal officiating.

Interment will be held in Franklin Cemetery.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

