Woman Killed In Minivan Crash on Knox Road in Armstrong County

Friday, October 8, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-linePERRY TWP., Pa (EYT) – Officials say a woman was killed in a minivan crash that took place on Thursday in northern Armstrong County.

According to KDKA News, the victim of the crash was identified by the Armstrong County Coroner as 34-year-old Alisha Diets.

Diets reportedly lost control of her minivan while traveling on Knox Road in Perry Township, Armstrong County, around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The coroner reported that Diets was thrown from the van due to not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


