Woman Killed In Minivan Crash on Knox Road in Armstrong County

PERRY TWP., Pa (EYT) – Officials say a woman was killed in a minivan crash that took place on Thursday in northern Armstrong County.

According to KDKA News, the victim of the crash was identified by the Armstrong County Coroner as 34-year-old Alisha Diets.

Diets reportedly lost control of her minivan while traveling on Knox Road in Perry Township, Armstrong County, around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The coroner reported that Diets was thrown from the van due to not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.