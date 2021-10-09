 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, October 9, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.