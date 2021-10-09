A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

