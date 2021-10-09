Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert died on October 7, 2021 at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville where she had resided since May 2008.

Mrs. Wilbert was the wife of the late Lee R. Wilbert former real estate broker-appraiser, who died February 24, 1998.

Mrs. Wilbert was born in Huntingdon, PA. , on July 17, 1925 to Frank & Anna Oliver.

She graduated from Oil City High School in 1943.

She married Lee Wilbert in 1949. They were married for 49 years.

Anna Mae was a lifelong member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for 50 years.

She was an active member for the March of Dimes from 1960-1970.

When her children were young, she was a den mother for the boy & girl scouts.

Anna Mae was truly a great homemaker. Her hobbies were cooking, flower gardening and home decorating. Her family was everything to her and she was delighted to spend time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchild.

Her children Christopher Lee Wilbert of Oil City, PA., Victoria Ann Wilbert of Chicago, IL. and Lee Stephen Wilbert of Galloway, PA. , survive her.

She is also survived by a daughter in law Roxanne Wilbert of Fisher, IN.

Her grandchildren, Jacquelyn Galbreth (Brandon) of Carmel, IN and Christopher Lee Wilbert Jr. of Morgantown, WV also survive as well as a great granddaughter Ava Marie Galbreth of Carmel, IN.

She was preceded in death by all of her nine siblings and their spouses.

James (Ruth) Oliver, Josephine(Tom) Prestipino, Samuel(Margaret) Oliver, Stephen (Lucy) Oliver, Frank (Erma) Oliver, Christine (Andy) Keyes, Mary Oliver, Carl (Helen) Oliver and Joseph Oliver.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters in law Ardelle Daugherty Butler and her husband Regis and Dorothy Rearick and her husband Clyde.

Anna Mae will be remembered by her personality.

She never met a stranger.

Friends will be received from 5:00P.M.-8:00 P.M. Sunday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday in St. Stephens Church with Fr. Jonathan Schmolt, Presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 NorthHampton, MA01061-0515 or to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.