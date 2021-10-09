Area Man Caught in Stolen Vehicle Pleads Guilty to DUI

>CLARION, CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man caught in a stolen vehicle in Beaver Township pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of DUI.

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, October 6, 29-year-old Mitchell David Lowers entered a guilty plea to a first offense misdemeanor of DUI: General Impairment.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dropped:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3



– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2– No Headlights, Summary– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for November 17 with President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Lowers remains free on $10,000 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a report of a theft in late April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Bashline Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 12:14 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, for a report of theft of a vehicle.

A known victim reported she saw a man enter her husband’s Ford F-250 truck that was parked in their driveway and back it out of the driveway. She told police she had followed the truck, which was being operated with no lights on, north on Canoe Ripple Road to a gas station. The vehicle then allegedly traveled south on Canoe Ripple Road and pulled into a business parking lot and stopped, the complaint states.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later and found a man asleep in the driver’s seat of the truck without a seat belt on.

The man appeared to be highly intoxicated, the complaint notes.

He was subsequently placed under arrest and positively identified as Mitchell David Lowers, according to the complaint.

Lowers was then transported to the Clarion Hospital for a chemical blood draw.

Lowers was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 25.

