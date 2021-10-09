Arthur Lynn Smith, 65, of Knox, passed away on October 8, 2021 at his home.

Born March 27, 1956, in Clarion, Lynn was the son of the late Raymond and Shyrlee Smith.

Lynn graduated from Keystone High School.

He was self employed as a mechanic and worked on his farm.

Lynn enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time talking and sharing stories with friends.

He was devoted to his family.

He became paralyzed in 2013 and faced this challenge with great courage and grace.

He especially enjoyed his time on an epic RV trip with Pat and Leroy Ace.

He appreciated Wednesday morning breakfast with friends, they kept him going.

Lynn was a member of the Edenburg Lodge 550.

Lynn married Wendy Nelson who survives.

He is also survived by his children Destiny of Clarion, Daye of Knox and AB of Chattanooga, TN, and his grandchildren Jayce, Maya, Layla, Sobie, Max, Jackson, Hailee, Serenity and Noelle.

Along with his parents Lynn was preceded in death by his father in law Charles Nelson, a brother Paul Smith and a sister Debbie Smith.

The family held a private interment at the Providence Church Cemetery in Knox.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital 150 Doctors Ln # 1, Clarion, PA 16214

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

