Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Eggplant Parmesan

Try this healthier baked version of eggplant parmesan!

Ingredients

3 large eggs, beaten

2-1/2 cups panko bread crumbs



3 medium eggplants, cut into 1/4-inch slices2 jars (4-1/2 ounces each) sliced mushrooms, drained1/2 tsp dried basil

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place eggs and bread crumbs in separate shallow bowls. Dip eggplant slices in eggs, then coat in crumbs. Place on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake until tender and golden brown, 15-20 minutes, turning once.

-In a small bowl, combine mushrooms, basil, and oregano. In another small bowl, combine mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

-Spread 1/2 cup sauce into a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Layer with a third of the mushroom mixture, a third of the eggplant, 3/4 cup sauce, and a third of the cheese mixture. Repeat layers twice.

-Bake, uncovered, until heated through and cheese is melted, 25-30 minutes.

