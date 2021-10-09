Clarion Man Faces New Charges After Additional Stolen Items Recovered in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who was recently accused of stealing a trailer is facing new charges after additional stolen items were recovered from his Highland Township property.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Adam Douglas Dolby.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, Clarion-based State Police and Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) served a search warrant at a Millcreek Township property belonging to Adam Douglas Dolby. PSP Clarion had an arrest warrant for Dolby, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police subsequently found several stolen items connected to an incident under investigation by Clarion Borough Police, as well as several stolen items related to multiple incidents under investigation by Clarion-based State Police.

Following a second search warrant at a Highland Township property, the following stolen items were recovered:

– a 21-inch Huskee push mower valued at $500.00

– a Blue Rhino propane tank valued at $55.00

– a Tailgater Generator valued at $150.00

– a Buffalo Tools circular saw valued at $150.00

– a Hart 20v cordless drill valued at $50.00

– a Husqvarna 141 chainsaw with case valued at $300.00

– a 22-inch Rally push mower valued at $350.00

– a black wheelbarrow valued at $100.00

– a red utility trailer 4×8 with an Arizona registration valued at $1,000.00

According to the complaint, the total value of the items recovered is estimated at $2,655.00.

The red utility trailer was subsequently released to its rightful owner at the scene, the complaint notes.

Dolby was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, on the following charges:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

His bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary bail for this case.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, with Judge Schill presiding.

Dolby was scheduled to stand for hearings on two previous cases related to thefts in the local area on Tuesday, October 5; however, the outcome of those hearings is not yet available.

Court documents indicate Dolby previously served a sentence of up to two years less one day confinement on a felony drug charge in Clarion County from 2014.

