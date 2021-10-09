Donna G. Hetrick, 87, of Brookville died the morning of Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at her home following a period of declining health surround by her beloved husband and family.

Born in Brookville on January 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and M. Rosella Wingard Johnson.

She was a 1952 graduate of Brookville High School and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville.

On November 1, 1952 she married James Hetrick. The Hetrick’s had enjoyed nearly 70 years of marriage.

Donna was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and for her family has made a lasting impression on all those who knew her.

She and her husband raised 8 children and opened their home to over 25 foster children.

Donna was always busy serving her church and community. For many years served as Women’s Ministry Director for her church district, the Library Board in Brookville and held a weekly Bible Study in her home. She was a writer, a beautiful vocalist and spoke often at church events.

Donna was an excellent cook; she was famous for her homemade Cinnamon Rolls.

She was so gifted in creating a welcoming atmosphere when entertaining guest.

Her ability to prepare homemade meals and set a beautiful table was known by many.

In addition to all those accomplishments, she loved to take walks with her husband and their dog, Taki. Into their 70’s, they would ski, hike and swim.

Donna lived life to the fullest until her stroke 6 years ago.

In addition to her husband, James, she is survived by her four sons, Philip (Roxanne) Hetrick, Jerome Hetrick, Kenneth (LuAnn) Hetrick and Chester (Dawn) Hetrick; her four daughters, Lyndell (David) Holtz, Amanda Keith, Kate Campbell and Tina Smith; a brother, Stanley Johnson; a sister, Nancy Bish; 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Those preceding her in death include her parents, her sister, Peggy Breen; and son in law, Gary Keith.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

An additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 10-11AM at the Grace Lutheran Church, 160 Franklin Ave., Brookville, PA.

Funeral services will follow at 11AM with the Reverends J. Ray Baker and Ben Austin, officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Ohl Cemetery, Beaver TWP., Jefferson County.

Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines will be observed for all services held for Mrs. Hetrick.

