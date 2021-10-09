Eleanor Mae Deitz Kurtzhals,94 of Shippenville, PA, passed away on October 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Peggy Wetzel.

Eleanor was born on May 8, 1927, the oldest daughter to the late John Bernard and Margaret Heeter Holliday in Callensburg.

Eleanor was the last surviving member of her immediate family and the last surviving “in-law” of the Deitz family.

Eleanor married John Deitz on May 10th, 1944 at the Methodist Church in Clarion, PA.

They had 4 children, two of which survive.

Eleanor and Johnny lived on a dairy farm in Wentling’s Corners for many years and Eleanor also worked for Knox Glass Plant in Knox for 13 years while still helping out on the farm. They bought and remodeled several rental houses throughout their retirement life.

Eleanor was a 27 year breast cancer survivor, who drove herself most of the time to her chemotherapy appointments and then came home to take care of Johnny and get him to his dialysis appointments.

Johnny Passed away on February 18,1998.

In 2000, Eleanor married Thomas Kurtzhals.

They enjoyed going out to eat, trips to Walmart and just enjoying life. They enjoyed 17 years of marriage before Tommy passed on September 28, 2017.

Eleanor was a hard working girl (to say she was a tough gal is an understatement) born and raised in the Great Depression, she was proud to say she was one of the “Easton Girls”.

She loved to work and kept working way into her 90’s.

She kept her yard, flowers, and home in immaculate condition.

She was a good cook and she made the best pies!

Eleanor is survived by her son, Robert and his wife, Susan of Transfer, PA, and her daughter, Peggy Wetzel, of Knox, PA. Eleanor is also survived by six grandchildren, Jeff Deitz (Maggie) of Florida, Ryan Wetzel (Shawn) Knox, Amanda Rowe (Chester) North Carolina, Andrea Porter (Wes) Knox, Kristin Beck (Brian) North Carolina and Josh Deitz (Dixie) of Georgia. Eleanor is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, Larissa Deitz, Sarah Deitz Farabee (Logan), Margaret (Maggie) Deitz, Garrett Wetzel, Jaykeb Porter, Brent Rowe, Cayley Rowe, Alyssa Beck and Kendra Wetzel. Two great-great granddaughters, Eloise Farabee and Charlotte Deitz. Eleanor is survived by Tommy’s children, David (Diane) , Craig , Chris ( Della), Susan (Joe) Giardino, Amy (John) Cale, and Tom’s son in law, Bud Schmader. Also surviving numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Numerous step-grandchildren, and her daughter in law Judy’s children, Mary, Jodi, Donny and Toni Clark.

In addition to her parents, both of her husbands, brothers and sisters in laws, Eleanor was preceded in death by her son, Randy Deitz, and his wife, Judy, both in September, 2020, and an infant daughter, Cindi Deitz in 1959, a son-in-law Gerald Wetzel in January, 2021, oldest grandson, Robert “Bobby” Deitz, Jr. in 2007, her only sister, Marilyn Holliday Denslinger in 1976, stepdaughters, Jeanne Schmader & Gail Kurtzhals and step granddaughter Jennifer Beisswanger. She was also preceded in death a few weeks ago by her special sister-in-law and best friend, Ruth Deitz Rex.

A special thanks to Eleanor’s caregivers for the past year and half–Lisa Emery, Mary Kathryn Greenawalt, Karen Fenstermaker, Heather & Linda Hook, Shawn & Kendra Wetzel, Kelly Lawerence, Zoey Hanst and Sabrina Gross.

Eleanor’s family would like to thank her neighbors on each side of her in Marianne. Ron & Penny Peters and Byron & Laura Burford–for all the help they provided for their Mother.

Also a special thanks to the Clarion Forest VNA–they’re all so helpful and special!

Family & friends will be received from 1pm to 3 pm on Sunday October 10, 2021, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm Suday in the funeral home with Rev. Ken Hughes officiating.

Interment will follow at the Callensburg United Methodist Cemetery in Callensburg, PA.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Callensburg Cemetery Association in care of Sandy Emery-Main St. Callensburg, Pa 16213, or to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice–271 Perkins Rd Clarion, PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

