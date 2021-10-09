Explore to Broadcast Autumn Leaf Parade Today

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” will be live-streamed on exploreClarion.com, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The parade, which steps off at 12:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion, can be viewed at www.exploreClarion.com and will include commentary from Dustin Kifer.

Marching bands, floats, and various organizations will be showcased in the parade.

Although this is a free event, organizers ask that attendees bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”

More information can be found at www.clarionpa.com.

Follow exploreClarion.com to stay up-to-date on events happening during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.