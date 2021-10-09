Five Exciting Fall Happenings This October at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Fall is officially here, and what better way to spend cooler days and crisp evenings than at your local winery!
Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville has a list of calendar events and fall specials all month long that will keep you wanting to come back for more! Here are five things happening at Deer Creek this month!
Mulled Wine
Did you know you could drink wine warmed up? Mulled wine is a favorite here at Deer Creek and is the perfect pair to a chilly day or night. Our lovable wines like Grandma’s Apple Pie, Cranberry Mist, or Apple Mead go perfectly mulled. Stop into any of our locations and try the mulled wine of the day or buy your own mulling spices in our stores to try your own at home.
Fall Vendor Show
Sunday, October 17th, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. is Deer Creek Winery’s Fall Vendor Show here in Shippenville. Come to Deer Creek Winery to enjoy shopping, fall treats, mulled wines, yard games, live music, and a great time! Some of our vendors include ThirtyOne, Pampered Chef, Jewelry, and so much more! See you there!
Midweek Getaways
Summer is over and the business of school and holidays is starting to pick up. Don’t let the stress of this season get the best of you. The relaxing atmosphere of a winery could be the perfect fall mini-vacation! The Inn and Manor at Deer Creek Winery offer 13 uniquely decorated guest rooms all with a private bathroom. Start your day with all you can eat breakfast inside our main winery, spend the day hiking in Cook Forest State Park or touring historic Franklin and Clarion, PA., and end your day with a lovable glass of Deer Creek wine around one of our cozy outdoor fire pits. Stay during the week and save $50.00 compared to weekend prices.
Fall Foods
Deer Creek’s very own Vino’s Den Cafe is the perfect stop for a small snack or an entire meal. With colder weather, Deer Creek has plenty of options for fall like a warm apple dumpling, soup of the day, or apple strudel. Stop by for a great meal or snack when you’re at Deer Creek Winery enjoying live music from local artists or sipping a glass of lovable wines.
Fall is here and just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean that your favorite local winery is closing for the year. Stop by for lots of fun events, a mini-vacation, or yummy fall foods!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.