Lepore to Present Keynote About Student Resiliency

Saturday, October 9, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zKFNn2F7XNCLARION, Pa. – Dr. Mark Lepore, director of the graduate clinical mental health counseling program at Clarion University, will be a keynote speaker for the National Association of Pupil Services Administrators on Monday, October 25.

Lapore will present “Resiliency and Pupil Services.”

The theme of the conference is “Administering Pupil Services with a Focus on Trauma, Resiliency, and Support.” Sessions offered will feature resiliency, trauma-informed care and behavior strategies, restorative practices, mentorship, and legal issues relating to pupil services.

Lepore has worked with resiliency issues pertaining to students for many years, from his time working with at-risk youth, as a school counselor in public schools, as a college counselor, and in his work in mental health and trauma.

He also is doing extensive work with the United States military with transition issues from the battlefield back to the community. He has had a part in writing over a dozen modules for the United States Department of Defense on various issues pertaining to resilience.


