Today at ALF: Tournament of Leaves Parade, Homecoming Football Game, FUN Bank ‘Oldies Concert’

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival continues today, Saturday, October 9, with the Tournament of Leaves Parade.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival, sponsored by the Allegheny Toyota, runs through Sunday, October 10, 2021.

More than 500,000 people attend the internationally award-winning annual event.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Turn Over a New Leaf.”

Saturday, October 9

Eggs With Ernie

Join us for some mid-morning breakfast bites with your favorite Eagle, Ernie! Gather with friends and family to celebrate Homecoming 2021 with fun, family-friendly activities, information tables from various areas on campus & more

Stop by and pick up your commemorative 2021 Homecoming pin and other Clarion University giveaways.

Eggs with Ernie will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the Walter Hart Chapel parking lot on the Clarion University Campus from 10:00 am to 12 Noon.

For more information, please call 814-393-2572.

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital ‘Tournament of Leaves Parade’

Join the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, as it celebrates all Clarion has to be proud of during the Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The parade will showcase marching bands, floats, and organizations of the grandest kind! The parade steps off at 12:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion.

Reserved seats are available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, 650 Main Street, for $9.00 each.

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”

Eagle End Zone Alumni Party

Come to the Eagle Endzone on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. and join fellow alumni as we cheer on our Golden Eagles to a homecoming victory against the Crimson Hawks of IUP at Clarion University Memorial Stadium.

Pre-register online at https://alumniandfriends.cuf-inc.org/2021-homecoming-eagle-end-zone-alumni-party. The cost is $15. For more information call 814-393-2572.

Clarion University Homecoming Football Game

The Clarion University Homecoming Football Game will be held at the university’s Memorial Stadium at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Come out and watch the Golden Eagles take on the IUP Crimson Hawks!

For more information, contact 814-393-2423.

Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center ‘Wild World of Animals Show’

The “Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center Wild World of Animals Show” will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

The show features a variety of animals, such as reptiles, birds, and mammals. You may see an American alligator, alligator snapping turtle, albino monocle cobra, European eagle owl, blue and gold macaw, opossum, binturong, spot-nose guenon monkey, African spotted leopard, or maybe a hyena.

You won’t want to miss this family event—it’s educational entertainment! While the show is free, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]

First United National Bank “Oldies Concert”

The First United National Bank “Oldies Concert” will be held on Saturday evening, October 9, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Returning to perform for this year’s concert is oldies band “American Pie.”

The concert will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. This event is free and open to all festival-goers, so kick loose with cool tunes and fun!

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”

Autumn Leaf Festival Parking – Friday and Saturday

Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, October 8, 2021, all day, and Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 7 a.m. until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 105 or email [email protected]

Weeklong Activities

62nd Annual Art Show and Opening Reception

The public is invited to the 62nd Annual Clarion County Arts Council Art Show, to be held through October 9, 2021, in the Main Street Center. The hours of operation for the show are Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clarion Model Railroad Train Displays

The Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit is open on the following days and times during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™:

Sunday, October 3 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tuesday, October 5 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 6 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 7 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, October 8 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, October 9 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, October 10 – Noon – 4:00 pm

The Hobby Shop is open to the public.

The Clarion Model Railroad Club is located in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge Building on Main Street in Clarion. Enter at the rear entrance of the building to see the fascinating display of various scale railroad layouts! For more information, please contact 814-541-0286.

Food Concessions

There are a wide variety of foods that are sure to please everyone, so prepare your taste buds and try them all! Look for your favorites – those beloved cinnamon rolls, gyros, pizza, Stromboli rolls, wraps, taffy, Amish donuts, barbecue, fresh-cut fries, wings, bread bowls, apple dumplings, Italian sausage, steak sandwiches, and more! We will have some new vendors this year offering “Firehouse Subs”, Flavored Lemonade, Flavored Cider, and Flavored Hot Chocolate drinks. These tempting morsels can be found in the Clarion County Memorial Park and along Main Street. Picnic tables are located throughout the Memorial Park so you can have your dessert, too!

Live Music Weekends at Deer Creek Winery

Join Deer Creek Winery during the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for wine and food at Clarion’s biggest area winery. Plenty of outdoor seating is available. Deer Creek Winery is located just 15 minutes from Clarion at 3333 Soap Fat Road in Shippenville. For more information contact the winery at 814-354-7392 or visit www.DeerCreekWine.com.

The full schedule is available here.

