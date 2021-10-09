Taking Care of Business: Redbank Valley Makes Another Long Road Trip, Returns Home With Victory Over Bucktail

RENOVO, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Another successful business trip.

That’s how Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold treated it.

For the second consecutive week, the Bulldogs loaded into a bus for a two-hour-plus trek to play a football game on a Friday night.

And for the second straight week, the journey home was a happy one with a 49-6 win over the Bucktail.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“We respect everybody we play, but obviously there’s some matchups we feel like we do have a little bit of an edge and we expect to take care of business,” Gold said. “I think we did that.”

Ashton Kahle returned another punt for a touchdown — his fourth of the season. Ray Schreckengost rushed for a pair of TDs, Joe Mansfield found the end zone on the ground and Bryson Bain threw for a score and also ran for another in the victory.

Redbank Valley (6-1) led 30-0 at halftime.

“We fumbled on our first series, but I think we ended up scoring on every possession after that,” Gold said.

Bucktail (0-5) was intent on limiting the amount of time Redbank Valley and its high-powered offense possessed the ball. When the Bucks were on offense, they ran the play clock down to nearly zero before snapping the ball.

It meant little in the end, though. The Bulldogs eventually overwhelmed Bucktail and its razor-thin roster.

“They were able to move the ball on us,” Gold said. “They scored in the third quarter against our ones. They have athletes. They are just so hampered by numbers.”

Now in the home stretch of the season and its two longest road trips out of the way, Redbank Valley is focused on getting healthy.

Seven weeks into the season, the Bulldogs have yet to play a game with all 22 starters on the field.

Next week, they host an old nemesis in Coudersport, which has struggled at times this season.

“Hopefully, the football Gods will look on us kindly as we’ve suffered through some injuries in the first part of the year,” Gold said. “Hopefully, we’ll be healthy for the tail end here.”



