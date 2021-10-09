 

Venango County Man Killed in Farming Accident

Saturday, October 9, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

crime-tapeCANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man died on Wednesday morning in a farming accident in Canal Township.

Franklin-based State Police received a phone call from Venango County 9-1-1 around 10:06 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, asking troopers to respond to 133 Wilsey Road, in Canal Township, Venango County, for a report of a deceased male.

Upon arrival, it was learned that the 65-year-old male victim, of Franklin, was in a farming accident that involved silo gases while the victim was working 60 feet up in the air at the top of the silo.

There are no signs of foul play with this investigation, and PSP Franklin is investigating this incident as an accidental death.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as Charles Bean.

Rugh told exploreClarion.com on Saturday morning that the cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation due to silage gas toxicity.


