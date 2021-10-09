YMCA Turkey Trot 5K Race to be Held on Saturday, November 20, in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. – The YMCA is preparing for their annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on November 20, 2021, at the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Oil City.

The pre-registration deadline for the Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is November 5, 2021. Pre-registration guarantees each runner a long-sleeve race tee. The race is open to all ages and abilities.

The in-person event will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail, just off West First Street in Oil City. An awards ceremony with door prizes will take place after the event at the Clarion University Venango Campus gymnasium.

Participants can run or walk. The race course begins at the Oil City end of the bike trail. All participants will walk/run 1.5 miles toward Franklin and turn to finish at the original start line.

Participants that pre-register by November 5 will pay $20.00 and are guaranteed a long-sleeved Turkey Trot t-shirt. Those registering after November 5 will pay $25.00.

Registration will also be held at 8:00 a.m. the morning of the race and a limited number of race t-shirts will be available on the morning of the race.

This is a fun race and participants are encouraged to wear their turkey hats, costumes, or other items to celebrate the season.

The races will begin at 9:00 a.m. with walkers. Runners will follow at 9:05 a.m. Medals will be awarded to the top man and top woman in each category.

Race results will be posted online at www.milesofsmiles.com and the Oil City YMCA Facebook page.

Turkey Trot registration forms are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources or at the YMCA Member Service Desk in Clarion or Oil City.

Registration forms are available for download HERE. Registration is also available online at www.runsignup.com.

For more information about the 2021 YMCA Turkey Trot 5K, please contact the YMCA at 814-677-3000, or by email at [email protected]

For More Information

For more information about the Oil City YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.oilcityymca.org, call 814-677-3000, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Oil City YMCA fall hours are Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Oil City YMCA and exploreClarion.com and exploreVenango.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com and exploreVenango.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.