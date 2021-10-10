A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.