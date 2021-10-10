 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, October 10, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.