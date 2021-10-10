‘A Bloody Deed:’ The Story of Clarion County’s Only Execution – Part Three
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – On October 18, 1909, Andrew Stupka fell to the ground, dead, after being stabbed nine times outside of his home in Rimersburg.
Vincent Voychek was the man arrested for his murder, and after a four-day trial, was found guilty of first-degree murder on March 4, 1910.
After spending an arduous weekend in jail, Voychek came back to court on Monday, March 7, ostensibly to be sentenced, although his attorneys had different plans.
John S. Shirley and John T. Reinsel, Voychek’s lawyers, opened court on Monday with a motion for a new trial for their client and asked for an extension of the deadline for the filing of the reasons for a new trial.
“One of the attorneys,” said The Clarion Democrat, “made an affidavit that since the trial his counsel had learned of matters bearing on the alleged crime which they desired to investigate, and which, if found to be true, would be very material after-discovered evidence in behalf of the defendant.”
The newspaper reports court was full that day “in anticipation of hearing the sentence of death pronounced against Voychek,” but the court decided to consider the defense counsel’s motions, postponing sentencing.
The court reconvened on March 14, and Voychek’s attorneys provided the court with 13 different reasons as to why their client should have a new trial.
Among those reasons, the lawyers argued the jury was unaware they could return a guilty verdict of a lesser crime, such as second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.
They also alleged a knife presented at trial as the murder weapon, and entered as evidence, was in fact, not the knife used to kill Stupka, and that they had a witness who could prove this fact.
Because a determination for a new trial required the taking of more testimony, another hearing was scheduled for the following week, on March 24.
At this hearing, testimony was heard from William Mauersburg, who said he worked with Voychek at the Penn mines.
Voychek asked him for help grinding a knife, but Mauersburg was too busy, so Voychek got help from another mine worker.
Later on, Voychek showed Mauersburg the knife he had ground, and Mauersburg said it was not the knife presented as evidence during the trial.
Six jurors from the trial were also called by the defense, although only two of them testified to being unaware they could return a guilty verdict other than first-degree murder
The following day, on Friday, March 25, the defense counsel and District Attorney W. J. Geary presented oral arguments to the court regarding the matter of a new trial for almost two hours.
It was not until the following week, on Tuesday, March 29, that President Judge Harry R. Wilson delivered his 60-page opinion on the matter.
“To allow a juror to impeach his verdict (except for manifest misconduct),” wrote Judge Wilson, “is against public policy, and it is against the law. There is no merit in any of the reasons given for a new trial.”
It took one more week; however, on April 1, 1910, Voychek was finally sentenced to death.
“Quite a number of people assembled in the courtroom to gear the highest sentence known to the law pronounced against the defendant,” reported The Clarion Democrat.
Before he was sentenced, Voychek was asked if he had anything to say as to why he should not be sentenced.
Through his interpreter, Voychek replied:
I did not murder Andrew Stupka. God is my witness. I know he would not judge me guilty of murder. If I had killed Andrew Stupka, I would not have run into the hands of an officer. I am prepared to meet my God at this time. As a Christian, I protest that I am an innocent man, that I am not guilty of the murder of Andrew Stupka.
Following Voychek’s statement, Judge Wilson pronounced the sentence:
And now, April 1, 1910, the sentence of the law is that you, Vincent Voychek, be taken hence by the Sheriff of Clarion County to the jail of said county, and from thence to the place of execution within the walls or yard of said hail, and that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead on the date the Governor of the Commonwealth shall appoint, and may God in His infinite wisdom have mercy on your soul.
The Hanging
Try as they did, Voychek’s lawyers could not stop the inevitable.
Shirley and Reinsel made an appeal to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in October of 1910, but the court had affirmed the verdict.
In March of 1911, they made a plea for a pardon before the state Board of Pardons, but that, too, was rejected.
And, so it was that on the night of May 31, 1911, according to The Clarion Republican, Voychek found himself reading a prayer book and barely sleeping.
The next morning, on Wednesday, June 1, 1911, Voychek ate very little for breakfast and spent his last hours in prayer with Rev. C. Wienker, of Erie, who had arrived that same morning.
Interestingly, The Clarion Republican notes the Clarion townspeople doubted the hanging would happen, “but as the time drew near, there was a revulsion of feeling, and the hope was almost universal that in some way the first execution in Clarion County might be postponed indefinitely.”
It did not come to pass, and at 10:05 on the morning of June 1, Voychek, escorted by Father Wienker on one side and a sheriff’s deputy on the other, climbed the steps to the gallows which had been set up in the middle corridor of the county jail.
Present at the execution were Sheriff W. S. Smathers, who set up the gallows with the help of an unnamed deputy sheriff from Pittsburgh, as well as two physicians, 12 sheriff’s deputies, and a jury of 12 persons.
A black cap was placed on Voychek’s head and the rope around his neck, and at 10:07, Sheriff Smathers sprung the trap.
Fourteen minutes and 17 seconds later, Voychek was pronounced dead.
His body was taken down from the gallows, it was prepared for burial, and taken to Immaculate Conception Church where a requiem mass was celebrated by Rev. H. A. Deckenbrock.
As to where his body is buried, The Clarion Republican makes no mention of it, though The Clarion Democrat states he was buried “in the cemetery on Cottage Hill.”
However, research by exploreClarion.com also uncovered the claim that Voychek was buried in an unmarked grave in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Clarion.
Myths Surrounding the Execution
One of the most prominent myths surrounding Vincent Voychek’s execution is that it was attended by many prominent townspeople and that Sheriff W. S. Smathers had sold invitations to the hanging.
However, the primary sources consulted by exploreClarion.com for this story found this is not true.
The Clarion Democrat states District Attorney W. J. Geary applied to the court for a restraining order to limit the number of people present at the hanging to the jury, the physicians, the sheriff’s deputies, and Voychek’s spiritual advisor.
This is further corroborated by the newspaper, The Pittsburgh Press, which states “a large crowd besieged Sherriff Winfield Scott Smathers for admission tickets,” but the audience was limited to those aforementioned individuals.
Another prominent myth surrounding the Voychek execution is that a woman, Zoe Himes, was the one to pull the lever to hang Voychek.
Research from exploreClarion.com tracked the source of this myth down to The History of Clarion County, an 1887 book edited by A. J. Davis and supplemented in 1969.
Again, the primary sources consulted by exploreClarion.com all dispute this claim and clearly state it was Sheriff Smathers who sprung the trap.
Finally, there is the question of Voychek’s guilt.
Mary Lea Lucas, Director of the Clarion County Historical Society, told exploreClarion.com a descendant of Andrew Stupka came to the historical society to research his family and the execution.
The man told Lucas he believes that Voychek was set up and was actually innocent.
If this is true, it might explain why The Clarion Republican reports of the “universal” feeling of repulsion in the town towards the hanging.
Unfortunately, with the sources available, exploreClarion.com cannot make any determination as to Voychek’s presumed innocence.
Rightfully or not, he is the only person ever executed in Clarion County.
