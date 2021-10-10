All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Kenny Dodd
Kenny Dodd served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Kenneth L. “Kenny” Dodd
Born: May 16, 1936
Died: March 1, 2021
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Kenny graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox.
From 1959 to 1962, he served his country as a member of the United States Army.
He also served the community through his membership with the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Ninevah.
Prior to Kenny’s funeral services, military honors were accorded by the Berlin Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.
He was laid to rest in the Rockland Cemetery in Venango County.
Click here to view a full obituary.
