Charges Withdrawn for Three Local Individuals Accused in Knox Borough Altercation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been withdrawn for three individual who were reportedly involved in a recent altercation in Knox Borough.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 36-year-old Nicole Marie Lapana, and 44-year-old Eric Albert Pheiff, both of Knox, and 43-year-old Heather Marie Hook, of Lamartine have been withdrawn:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

One count of summary harassment against each Hook and Lapana was also withdrawn.

One count of summary harassment against each Hook and Pheiff was moved to non-traffic court.

Details of the case:

Altercation at residence on Best Lane

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:56 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Best Lane, in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a fight.

At the scene, police made contact with Nicole Lapana, who reported that she and Heather Hook had engaged in a physical altercation, and Hook had then fled the scene.

The police then went to speak to Hook.

According to the complaint, Hook reported she had gone to Lapana’s residence to speak with Eric Pheiff regarding their mutual children. Then, she and Lapana were arguing that verbal altercation turned physical when Pheiff placed her (Hook) in a headlock, and Lapana scratched her face, resulting in an injury.

Altercation at residence on Chadman Lane

According to a second complaint, the investigation of the initial incident led police to a residence on Chadman Lane, in Lamartine, Salem Township, Clarion County.

While investigating the other incident, Eric Pheiff’s son related that Pheiff had entered this residence and began yelling at Heather Hook.

It was reported that Eric Pheiff then stepped toward Hook in a threatening manner, and Pheiff’s son then grabbed Pheiff and took him to the ground where they “wrestled around.” When Pheiff’s son eased his grip on Pheiff, Phieff reportedly bit him on the right forearm, causing a wound. Pheiff then left the residence.

Hook was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:41 p.m. on Thursday, September 16.

Pheiff was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

The charges were filed against Lapana through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, September 23.

