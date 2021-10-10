 

Charles (Chuck) E. Bigley III

Sunday, October 10, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-fVCpRgK69TLoZCharles (Chuck) E. Bigley III, Age 76, passed away on October 8th, 2021 in his home.

He was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania on August 19th, 1945 to the late Chales Jr. and Evelyn Bigley.

On June 23rd, 1966, he married Kay Stoops and had 56 years of happy marriage.

He was a graduate of Clarion Area in 1963.

He was a mold maker for the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Clarion until 2002.

He loved restoring old cars and working in his yard.

Chuck is survived by his wife Kay, his two daughters, Lori Hiles and husband Rich Hiles and Lisa Evans and husband Eddie Evans.

He is also survived by his two grandchildren Karlin and Kaylee Hiles and his loving basset hound Clyde.

Friends and family may send online condolences and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. As per family wishes there will be no visitation.

There will be a memorial service held at Chuck’s garage on Saturday, October 16th at 11:00am.


