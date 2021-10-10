Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rosemary Butternut Squash Lasagna

This lasagna is one of the best ways to use up your butternut squash!

Ingredients

9 uncooked whole grain lasagna noodles

1 medium butternut squash (about 3 pounds), peeled and cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices



2 tablespoons olive oil1 teaspoon salt, divided6 tablespoons all-purpose flour4 cups fat-free milk6 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary1-1/3 cups shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain.

-In a large bowl, combine squash, oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 10-15 minutes or until tender; remove from oven. Reduce heat to 375°.

-Place flour and remaining salt in a large saucepan; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in garlic and rosemary.

-Spread 1 cup sauce into a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Layer with three noodles, 1/3 cup cheese, a third of the squash, and 1 cup sauce. Repeat layers twice. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

-Cover and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes or until bubbly and top is lightly browned. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.